JUST IN: Bad news as Eskom warns load shedding possible at short notice

Eskom said there have been several breakdowns over the past seven days that require extended repair times.

After more than 10 months of uninterrupted electricity supply, Eskom on Friday morning issued an alert indicating a high risk of load shedding at short notice.

“This is a potentially temporary setback. Load shedding is largely behind us due to the structural improvements in our generation fleet,” Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said.

“However, over the past seven days, we have experienced several breakdowns that require extended repair times,” she explained.

The announcement comes hours after the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) approved a 12.7% electricity tariff hike for this year.

This is well below Eskom’s request of 36.1% for 2025/26.

ALSO READ: Eskom to hit 300 days of no load shedding at midnight

Load shedding

Eskom Group Chief Executive Dan Maroka said the breakdowns have led to the use of Eskom’s emergency reserves, which now need to be replenished.

“Consequently, we are closely monitoring the status of our current emergency reserves, and load shedding up to Stage 4 may be implemented over the weekend,” said Maroka.

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom are expected to provide an update on the status of the country’s electricity generation performance on Friday.

Eskom board chair Mteto Nyati told the Portfolio Committee on Energy and Electricity in Parliament on Friday, that there have been challenges for the utillity.

Milestone

Eskom reached 300 days without implementing load shedding earlier this month – a milestone not seen since June 2018.

The parastatal had shown vast improvement since the implementation of the Energy Action Plan in July 2022, including the introduction of its own Generation Recovery Plan in March 2023.

Eskom said the performance also resulted in year-to-date diesel savings worth R16.42 billion [year-on-year], which is about 62.9% less than the R26.09 billion spent during the same period last year, as a result of the continued execution of the Generation Operational Recovery plan.

ALSO READ: Eskom hits another nail in load shedding coffin with Koeberg Unit 2 coming online