Load shedding down to stage 2 on Sunday evening

Eskom made the decision after assessing the state of the power generation system.

Eskom has announced a deviation from its load shedding plan due to a slight improvement in generation performance.

This brings a momentary sigh of relief for citizens, as stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, instead of the previously anticipated stage 3.

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena revealed that the decision was made after assessing the current state of the power generation system and taking into consideration the emergency reserves available for the upcoming week.

Grid stability

The revised load shedding schedule indicates that after the brief respite of stage 2, Eskom will revert to stage 3 at 5am on Monday. This will continue until 5am on Thursday. Mokwena said this move is aimed at maintaining grid stability while minimising the impact on South Africans as much as possible.

Eskom, which has been grappling with aging infrastructure and maintenance issues, assured citizens that it will monitor the power system and communicate any significant changes that may affect the electricity supply.

As South Africans navigate through the uncertainty of load shedding schedules, Eskom urges the public to use electricity sparingly during peak periods and to explore energy-saving measures. The utility said it is actively working on enhancing its capacity and reliability. It emphasised the need for collective efforts to overcome the power challenges faced in the country.