Load Shedding

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

By Devina Haripersad

Senior Business/Finance journalist

2 minute read

14 Jan 2024

05:08 pm

Load shedding down to stage 2 on Sunday evening

Eskom made the decision after assessing the state of the power generation system.

Eskom load shedding stage 2

Photo: iStock

Eskom has announced a deviation from its load shedding plan due to a slight improvement in generation performance.

This brings a momentary sigh of relief for citizens, as stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 4pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday, instead of the previously anticipated stage 3.

ALSO READ: Eskom is ‘addressing’ load shedding crisis, says Ramokgopa amid system failures

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena revealed that the decision was made after assessing the current state of the power generation system and taking into consideration the emergency reserves available for the upcoming week.

Grid stability

The revised load shedding schedule indicates that after the brief respite of stage 2, Eskom will revert to stage 3 at 5am on Monday. This will continue until 5am on Thursday. Mokwena said this move is aimed at maintaining grid stability while minimising the impact on South Africans as much as possible.

Eskom, which has been grappling with aging infrastructure and maintenance issues, assured citizens that it will monitor the power system and communicate any significant changes that may affect the electricity supply.

ALSO READ: Maintenance concerns: Eskom under fire for early return of 2024 load shedding

As South Africans navigate through the uncertainty of load shedding schedules, Eskom urges the public to use electricity sparingly during peak periods and to explore energy-saving measures. The utility said it is actively working on enhancing its capacity and reliability. It emphasised the need for collective efforts to overcome the power challenges faced in the country.

Read more on these topics

Electricity electricity grid Eskom Rolling blackouts

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe