Stage 2 load shedding until Wednesday

Eskom says its teams' efforts have resulted in generation capacity improvement, and another update will be provided on Wednesday afternoon.

Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 4pm on Wednesday.

“Eskom Power Station General Managers and their team’s efforts in returning units to service over the past weekend resulted in the improvement in generation capacity,” the a media release from the utility stated.

“This, combined with the slightly lower than anticipated electricity demand, allowed loadshedding to be suspended at 9.35pm on Sunday night until 5am on Monday.

ALSO READ: Eskom finds itself in tricky situation

“The sustained improvement in generation capacity and the anticipated lower demand also necessitated the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding at 12pm midday today until 4pm on Wednesday, 17 January 2024.”

Eskom said a further update would be provided on Wednesday afternoon. In the meantime, it would monitor the system and communicate any changes, should they be required.

Energy levels

Unplanned outages are currently at 13 449MW of generating capacity, Eskom said, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 8 383MW.

“Eskom Power Station General Managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that the 739MW of generating capacity is returned to service by this evening, as planned.

“Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand for Monday is 25 507MW.”

Eskom thanked those who were using electricity sparingly and efficiently, which included switching off geysers and pool pumps in the evening.

ALSO READ: Eskom bumps up rolling blackouts – Here’s your load shedding update