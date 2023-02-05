Load shedding to alternate between stages 3 and 4 this week 

Citizen Reporter

South Africa’s load shedding is practically permanent now with the only change being what stage of load shedding the country finds itself in at any given moment.

Here’s what to expect this coming week

Expect Stages 3 and 4 between Monday and Wednesday

According to a statement issued by Eskom on Sunday, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented at 5 am on Monday and will continue until 4 pm daily, while Stage 4 will be implemented nightly from 4 pm until 5 am on both Monday and Tuesday.

“On Wednesday Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 5 am until 4 pm followed by Stage 3 at 4 pm until 5 am. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur.”

The announcement comes after a weekend of Stage 2 load shedding.

Load shedding schedule 5-8 February 2023 | Picture: Screenshot

Two units taken offline for repairs

The power utility further explained that since Saturday two generation units at Arnot, a single unit each at Camden, Duvha and Kendal power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at Kendal and Lethabo power stations have been delayed while a unit each at Duvha and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.”

“Breakdowns currently amount to 15 215MW of generating capacity while 5 199MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.”

#POWERALERT1



Loadshedding will be implemented at Stages 3 and 4 between 05:00 on Monday morning and 16:00 on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/RqXvmYVsMl— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2023

According to the power utility, load shedding is implemented to protect the national electricity network by balancing supply and demand.

“If this is not done, the national grid will shut down entirely and the entire country will be blacked out for days to weeks.”

READ NEXT: Robberies surge as criminals take advantage of load shedding