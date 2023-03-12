Load shedding to alternate between stage 4 and 5 this week

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has announced that it will ramp up load shedding to stage 4 from 4pm on Sunday.

Load shedding

The struggling power utility said stage 4 rolling power cuts will be implemented until 4pm on Monday. After that, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Tuesday.

“The pattern of stage 4 load shedding from 05:00 to 16:00 and stage 5 load shedding from 16:00 to 05:00 will be repeated until further notice,” Eskom said in a statement.

This comes after South Africans got a slight reprieve from the crippling power cuts that were downgraded to stage 1 earlier on Sunday.

#POWERALERT1



Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday. Thereafter,

Stage 5 loadshedding will be implemented until 05:00 on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/4GZep6cCK0— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 12, 2023

Generating units

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at Arnot Power Station was successfully returned to service.

During the same period, a generating unit each at Kriel, Medupi, and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs.

“The return to service of a generating unit each at Duvha, Medupi, Tutuka, and two units at Hendrina power stations are delayed.

“The repairs to the damaged towers from Cahora Bassa in Mozambique are continuing and are anticipated to be completed by early next week.”

Breakdowns increased to 17 008MW of generating capacity, while 4 600MW of generating capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.

