‘Streets are calling’: EFF urges citizens to occupy streets during national shutdown

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema urged all South Africans to take to the streets for the national shutdown later this month.

In a video posted on the party’s social media accounts, Malema said “enough is enough, we cannot have a president that presides over a collapsed state”.

He also called for Ramaphosa to step down immediately.

EFF’s national shutdown

The EFF is calling for the streets of South Africa to be occupied, and for citizens to stand up against the state of the country.

WATCH: Malema on EFF’s shutdown

“Now is the time to take action. The streets are calling, we have to occupy all the streets of south Africa. Where ever you are, make your voice be heard,” he said.

Unemployment and load shedding

Malema mentioned unemployment, lack of electricity, corruption, high crime rates, gender-based violence, and collapsed hospitals and education systems as reason to shut down the country.

He said unemployment shouldn’t be tolerated any longer: “If you are not working, it’s your day to show you are concerned”.

“If you don’t have electricity because of Eskom, stand up and show the ANC government that you are tired.”

GBV ‘the order of the day’

Malema called for the streets of South Africa to be occupied and for citizens to make their voices heard during the upcoming national shutdown on 20 March 2023.

He said South Africans are “tired of corruption, the high [cost] of living; crime is too high, GBV (gender-based violence) is the order of the day”.

Addressing the education inequalities, Malema said children are “being shot at by police when they demand the right to education”.

State of hospitals and healthcare

Malema says “hospitals are no longer working”.

This was an issue highlighted by the South African Medical Association (Sama) when it expressed concern over the lack of attention given to the collapsing healthcare system during Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

Sama said less than 20% of SA’s hospitals were exempt from load shedding. The strain on hospitals amplified during the recent Nehawu strikes.

In a separate statement, the EFF accused Ramaphosa of presiding over the collapse of state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, Transnet, Denel, SAA, and SA’s railway network.

Phala Phala scandal

Malema also mentioned the Phala Phala scandal, accusing Ramaphosa of hoarding money while South Africans suffer from hunger and a lack of basic necessities.

“Ramaphosa has stuffed a lot of money under his mattresses and sofas, yet our people are sleeping hungry,” he said.

“He’s put all the criminal money at Phala Phala and today, he hasn’t been held accountable. The man is not loyal to his oath of office.”

He said: “Ramaphosa must step down and Ramaphosa must step down now. Stand up, South Africa, let’s go and fight. Don’t be cowards”.