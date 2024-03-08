Load shedding to be suspended from 5am to 4pm this weekend

While load shedding will be suspended during the daytime, Saturday evening will see stage 2 and Sunday evening will see stage 1.

Eskom has announced a change in the pattern of afternoon-evening load shedding this weekend due to an anticipated reduction in demand.

“As previously communicated, Stage 2 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8pm today,” the utility said on Friday.

“Thereafter, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Saturday in order to replenish emergency reserves.

ALSO READ: UCT says Matshela Koko was not invited to lecture students on ethics and professionalism

Suspended during the daytime

“Load shedding will then be suspended from 5am on Saturday until 4pm, followed by stage 2 load shedding until 5am on Sunday, when load shedding will be suspended again until 4pm.

“Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Sunday until further notice.”

The utility provided the following schedule for clarity:

Image: supplied

Anticipated lower demand

Eskom said the reduction of loadshedding to lower stages is a result of an anticipated lower weekend electricity demand and the expected return of 1 500 MW generation capacity by Sunday.

“Tonight’s peak demand forecast is 26 027MW. Eskom will publish a further update on Sunday afternoon, or as soon as there are any significant changes.”

ALSO READ: Tshwane goes for defaulters owing millions

Decline at coal power stations

This comes days after new data from the 600-page report produced by German engineers at the behest of the National Treasury showed just how severe the decline in performance of some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations has been.

On a percentage basis, the energy availability factor (EAF), or a measure of available capacity, has roughly halved since 2010.

The three power stations, Tutuka, Duvha, and Kendal, could boost output by about 3 000MW MW—equivalent to three stages of load shedding—if they performed in line with the best-performing large stations in its coal fleet. Together, these three stations are capable of generating 10 000MW.

ALSO READ: Eskom’s coal power stations face alarming decline, report reveals

Additional reporting by Moneyweb.