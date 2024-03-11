Eskom shares load shedding update for the week – Here’s the schedule

Eskom said the breaks load shedding is a result of the recovery of emergency reserves, return of generating units and anticipated demand.

Eskom said a total of 3 330MW of generation capacity is expected to return to service by Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Eskom plans to suspend load shedding during the day in the coming week, the power utility said on Sunday.

The parastatal’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the breaks in the power cuts is a result of the recovery of emergency reserves, the return of three generating units and the anticipated demand.

Load shedding schedule

“Load shedding will remain suspended today (Sunday) until 16:00, when stage1 load shedding will resume until 05:00 on Monday. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended again from 05:00 on Monday until 16:00, followed by stage 2 load shedding until 05:00 on Tuesday.

“The suspension of load shedding from 05:00 until 16:00 and the implementation of stage 2 load shedding from 16:00 until 05:00 the next day will be repeated daily from Monday until further notice,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena added that a total of 3 330MW of generation capacity is expected to return to service by Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Eskom on track to repair Kusile stack by December

“The evening peak demand forecast for tonight is 24 883MW. Eskom will communicate as soon as there are any significant changes.”

Kusile

Last week, Eskom said it was on track to complete the repairs to the permanent flue-gas duct stack at the Kusile Power Station by December 2024.

The parastatal shared an update on the use of temporary stacks at the power station, which the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and South Africa’s National Air Quality Officer approved through a postponement of the Minimum Emission Standards (MES) policy in June 2023.

This pertains to the sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission levels at Kusile Power Station.

ALSO READ: Scorching heatwave hell to stay with us until Tuesday

Mokwena said the recovery of these units represents a significant milestone in the Generation Operational Plan, contributing a “much needed 2 400MW to the national grid.”

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Monday, brief the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan (EAP).