‘Those June good times?’- Eskom eases daytime load shedding

Eskom said on Tuesday afternoon daytime load shedding will be downgraded to Stage 1 from 5am until 4pm on Wednesday, as well as for the rest of the week.

The announcement was received with a mixture of joy and disbelief on social media, with one user asking whether “those June good times [are] coming back?”.

The power utility said the easing in load shedding follows a recovery in generation capacity.

Stage 4, however, will remain during the evening peak times.

Tuesday, 1 August

Stage 2: Until 4pm

Stage 4: 4pm to 12am

Wednesday, 2 August

Stage 4: 12am to 5am

Stage 1: 5am to 4pm

Stage 4: 4pm to 12am

The updated schedule will repeat until further notice.

Impact of cold weather on electricity demand

The daytime relief in blackouts comes as the latest cold front has upped the chill factor in areas such as Gauteng. The colder weather is expected to continue throughout the rest of the week.

Eskom has issued several alerts urging South Africans to manage their electricity demand to avert the implementation of higher stages of load shedding.

During a media briefing on Sunday, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa also warned against the impact a higher demand in electricity during colder weather could have on the grid.

“There’s a cold front, especially in the Gauteng area, I did say before it accounts for a significant amount, about 25% of the load. It is something that is worrying and you are expecting the demand is going to surge,” Ramokgopa said.

“If the improvements in relation to available capacity does not match the increases on the demand side, then the only corrective measure we have, is what we call load shedding. I am hopeful we should be in a position to address that situation.”

Schedules for major metros

Residents of major metros, can find there schedules here:

For access to other load shedding schedules, Eskom has made them available on loadshedding.eskom.co.za.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

