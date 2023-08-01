Brrr weather alert: Gauteng residents warned to brace for another cold front

By Faizel Patel

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for another cold front this week as temperatures plummet to the low teens.

Many are hoping the cold spell will be the last gasps of winter as it makes way for warmer temperatures.

While the weather in Gauteng may not be as cold as previous weeks, residents would still need to “layer it up” to stay warm.

Regional forecaster, Gauteng Weather, forecasted low temperatures for the week with freezing minimums and high wind factors.

In Johannesburg, the mercury is expected to hover at a minimum of 0°C with a maximum of 17°C.

Pretoria will see temperatures with a minimum of 2°C and maximum of 18°C.

Electricity demand

The cold weather is also likely to have an impact on the demand for electricity.

This was announced by Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Sunday, describing load shedding as an unwelcome occurrence during a media briefing on the Energy Action Plan (EAP).

The minister warned of higher electricity demand during the coming cold front.

“There’s a cold front, especially in the Gauteng area, I did say before that it accounts for a significant amount, about 25% of the load. It is something that is worrying and you are expecting that the demand is going to surge.

“If the improvements in relation to available capacity does not match the increases on the demand side, then the only corrective measure that we have is what we call load shedding. I am hopeful that we should be in a position to address that situation,” Ramokgopa said.

Emergency services

Meanwhile, the city of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) have urged residents, especially those living in informal settlement to take extra precautions as with heating appliances as they try and keep warm during the cold weather.

The warning comes after at least five people including a child lost their lives in shack fires across the city of Johannesburg.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said people must ensure not to leaving any heating appliances including candles, paraffin stoves and imbaula’s unattended.

“During this extremely cold temperatures we have been receiving in most parts of the City of Johannesburg residents are encouraged to continue to look after all heating devices while in use to prevent fire incidents at home,” he said.

