Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
5 minute read
19 Sep 2022
5:08 pm
Load Shedding

Ramaphosa, ANC failures to blame for current load shedding crisis

'Eskom's problems are man-made, and go back further than President Cyril Ramaphosa's stint as deputy president, and even to Thabo Mbeki's presidency.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership and handling of South Africa's electricity crisis has been less than stellar, and this started long before he became the president of the country, according to political analyst Prof Andre Duvenhage. South Africans have for the last few weeks been grappling with relentless power cuts, which peaked this past weekend, when stage 6 load shedding was implemented by power utility Eskom. ALSO READ: Stage 6 load shedding: Here’s how we got here According to Duvenhage, this dire state of affairs calls for a strong leader who can take decisive decisions in a difficult environment. He does...

