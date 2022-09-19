WATCH: ‘Kriel Power Station not on fire’ as load shedding to move down to stage 5

Faizel Patel

Eskom has confirmed that a video being circulated on social media showing a fire purportedly at the Kriel Power Station is not one of the parastatal’s generation units.

In the video, smoke can be seen billowing from what looks like an Eskom plant.

However, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has dismissed reports that blaze at the facility is part of the ailing parastatal’s infrastructure or equipment.

Kriel Power Station

“Colleagues, this is a conveyor belt at Kriel Mine – not at the power station. This will have no impact on the power station as it is receiving coal from an open pit and by road,” Mantshantsa said.

The tripping of a generation unit at Kriel Power Station over the weekend led to the implementation of stage 6 load shedding.

Mantshantsha on Sunday said the loss in generation capacity ramped up load shedding to a higher stage.

“Following the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, stage 6 load shedding was implemented.”

Stage 5 load shedding

Meanwhile, Mantshantsha said load shedding will be downgraded to stage 5 at midnight.

“Overnight we returned a unit each at Camden, Kriel, Kusile and Kendal but unfortunately had to take off a unit at Duvha which developed a boiler tube leak. This means we will be able to reduce load shedding to stage 5 at midnight.”

Mantshantsha said further updates will be announced as soon as possible.

“Planned outage are 5 411MW and breakdowns currently amount to 16 326MW.”

Ramaphosa rushes back to SA

The Eskom crisis has also prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to cut short his visit to the United States.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the electricity status in the country was “alarming” to Ramaphosa, especially in light of the commitments made to South Africa to fix the ongoing energy crisis and embattled power utility Eskom.

Magwenya said no one expected yet another bout of load shedding, let alone an escalation to stage 6.

