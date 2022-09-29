Stephen Tau
29 Sep 2022
Load shedding: ‘Don’t shift the blame, take responsibility as representatives for the governing ANC’ – Analyst

The African National Congress (ANC) is the governing party who has a responsibility of making sure all State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) function optimally, according to political analyst Levy Ndou.

Public Enterprises Minister Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa: Photo: Gallo Images
The African National Congress (ANC) as the governing party, have the responsibility of making sure all State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) function optimally, according to political analyst Levy Ndou. He was responding to a statement made by Public Enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan to members of Parliament (MPs) this week, that the ANC should not be blamed for the electricity crisis millions of South Africans have been enduring. ALSO READ: ANC not to blame for Eskom load shedding – Gordhan In a space of approximately two weeks, South Africans have been plunged into darkness, thanks to the load shedding stages which have...

