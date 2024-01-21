Load Shedding

Stage 1 load shedding from 6pm

Load shedding will be suspended again from 22:00 until 5:00 on Monday, when Stage 2 load shedding will resume.

Stage load 2 shedding back after weekend of no rolling blackouts

Eskom has announced that due to lower than anticipated demand and a further slight improvement in generation capacity, the suspension of loadshedding will continue until 18:00 today.

Stage1 loadshedding will be implemented from 18:00 until 22:00.

Thereafter, loadshedding will be suspended again from 22:00 until 5:00 on Monday when Stage 2 loadshedding will resume until further notice.

The power utility said it would communicate any significant changes.

