New Eskom CEO to start in March

Decision made on Eskom CEO's start date.

Picture File: An Eskom sign at the entrance to Eskom’s Megawatt Park in Sunninghill, 25 August 2020. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Power utility Eskom has announced its new Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane, will officially report for duty in March.

Eskom made the announcement on Friday.

“Eskom is pleased to inform the public that Mr Dan Marokane will assume office as the Group Chief Executive on 1 March 2024.”

When announcing his appointment in December last year, Eskom said he would join the organisation no later than 31 March 2024.

Eskom Board Chairman, Mteto Nyati, said workers were excited to have Marokane back.

“On behalf of the Eskom Board, I officially welcome Dan to the organisation … They remember his hands-on leadership style that is needed right now.

Nyathi added that the board was confident that the new CEO would improve Eskom.

“The Board wishes him well as he steers Eskom in the right direction and leading its turnaround from the front. We have confidence in his capabilities, as well as those of the leadership and staff of Eskom, to turn the organisation around.”

He said Eskom was grateful for outgoing acting CEO Calib Cassim’s work.

“The Board also expresses its deepest gratitude to Calib Cassim for his leadership and the stability he brought as the Acting Group Chief Executive. His dedication and commitment as well as his efforts to keep management and staff focused and motivated, have not gone unnoticed. Through his stewardship, Eskom managed to navigate through challenges and achieved significant milestones,” said Nyati.

Marokane’s appointment

At the time of his appointment, Eskom said Marokane was an experienced chemical engineer with more than 20 years of senior leadership experience.

“Mr Marokane returns to Eskom after he and three other senior executives were suspended following an ethical stand they took against state capture, fraud and corruption.

“He has experience working in distressed organisations with visible and pressurised turnaround mandates. His recent assignment is at Tongaat-Hulett where he stepped up to lead this financially distressed business when its chief executive officer resigned,” Eskom said.

