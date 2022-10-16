Stage 2 load shedding to continue until Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has provided an update for the week ahead after implementing load shedding at the last minute on Saturday.

Load shedding will be suspended at midnight, after which stage 2 will continue from 4pm on Monday to Wednesday.

Slight improvements

The utility did not forecast the remainder of the week’s load shedding, but said it would publish further updates on Wednesday, or should any “significant changes” occur.

Stage 2 loadshedding will be suspended at midnight, then be implemented daily at 16:00 – 00:00 Monday – Wednesday pic.twitter.com/vAHAvV2KnR — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) October 16, 2022

“Since yesterday afternoon, two generation units at Grootvlei as well as a unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations were returned to service,” Eskom said.

A generation unit at Lethabo power station has also been taken offline for repairs.

On Saturday, Grootvlei’s generating units, as well as one at Camden and Medupi power stations, broke down, prompting stage 2 load shedding.

The utility currently has 5 244MW on planned maintenance, with 15 612MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns.

On Friday, Eskom said load shedding would be suspended due to lower weekend demand.

This as a generation unit each at Arnot and Majuba power stations returned to service.

Generation units at Duvha, Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were also taken offline for repairs.

Eskom Chief Operating Office Jan Oberholzer said this week the country would likely suffer from load shedding for another 12 to 18 months.

