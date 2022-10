The ANC is in for a tough few years if predictions from experts are to play out. A government that has no answers to alleviate high levels of unemployment, is directly responsible for poor service delivery and cannot keep the lights on, is going to feel the voter’s pain when it comes to the next elections. However, while the ANC will feel it at the polls, weak opposition will still not unseat them. Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast of the department of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University said: “Known for weaknesses in his leadership style, Ramaphosa has made commitments...

Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast of the department of history and political studies at Nelson Mandela University said: “Known for weaknesses in his leadership style, Ramaphosa has made commitments and not honoured them, with the economy not growing in the manner it should have, [with] unemployment sitting at 34%, worse among young people and women.”

He added: “Last year’s local government polls outcome means if the ANC was contesting national elections, it would have been voted out. There is a connection between service delivery, development and voter turnout because people are no longer gullible.

“People don’t vote for the sake of voting. They know their votes have a meaning. They have not seen a real change for the better since 1994.

“If you want to see people showing up at the polls, you also need to promote development. If public services are not rendered, that is enough to drive voters away.”

Dirk Kotzé, a political science professor at the University of South Africa agreed.

Kotzé said: “I don’t think the ANC can expect to come back after 2024, because its decline is inevitable – which is going to continue. Its biggest problem is infighting.”

He added: “Currently there is no party which is an alternative to the ANC.”

The ANC’s president Cyril Ramaphosa is also facing the fight of his political life with party squabbles and

his own Phala Phala scandal hanging above his head.

The people hold the power.

