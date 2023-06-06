Stage 3 load shedding to be implemented during evenings until further notice

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

Eskom on Tuesday announced that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented during the evenings, from 4pm until midnight, until further notice.

The rolling blackouts will then be suspended from midnight until 4pm.

Eskom‘s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this is due to an improvement in available generation capacity.

“Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur,” said Mokwena.

Breakdowns

Eskom said breakdowns are currently at 16 056MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 407MW. Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at both Kriel and Majuba power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Lethabo and Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Camden and Hendrina power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints.”

The power utility said its teams hope to return these generating units to service over the next few days.

Experts to help at power stations

Last week, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa announced that technical experts will be stationed at power stations across the country.

He said this team will visit the Matla, Kriel, Majuba, and Kendal power stations because they have a low Energy Availability Factor (EAF).

The experts will also be expected to provide solutions to Eskom’s open-cycle gas turbines.

The minister said the team of experts will be made up of former Eskom employees and industry experts.

