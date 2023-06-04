Eskom exec linked to sabotage at power stations – report

Compiled by Gareth Cotterell

An Eskom executive could be behind the continuous breakdowns experienced by the state-owned enterprise’s power stations.

Police are reportedly investigating the allegations made against the executive.

According to a City Press report, the executive has top-secret security clearance.

The person is accused of appointing specific engineers that will help ensure there are breakdowns at certain power stations. They then profit from the money needed to fix the breakdowns.

Leaked WhatsApp messages

In an interview with City Press, Police Minister Bheki Cele said leaked WhatsApp messages were part of the investigation.

“My guys heard the executive talking to me and said this was someone of high interest because an individual in such a high-ranking position must know more than that person was telling us,” said Cele.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, the minister in the Presidency that oversees the State Security Agency (SSA), has subsequently asked for an investigation into the vetting process done for the executive and why he was given high-level security clearance.

The executive allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to a forensic auditor around the deliberate breakdowns at specific power stations.

There are also messages of the two discussing strategies for sabotaging the power stations.

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, denied that the power utility was aware of the allegations against the executive.

Electricity minister wants more security

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reportedly plans to use the new powers given to him by President Cyril Ramaphosa to increase security at Eskom’s power stations.

Ramokgopa met with Cele and Ramaphosa’s security adviser Sydney Mufamadi to discuss using soldiers and police officers to guard the power stations. He also wants to speed up investigations into the ringleaders of the sabotage.

Sabotage at Eskom

In January, SA’s power station managers said that theft and sabotage were the main reasons for Eskom’s problems and the high stages of load shedding being experienced by South Africans.

Sabotage was reportedly taking place for political reasons, or by disgruntled employees that had missed out on opportunities.

Eskom had also previously stated that some acts of sabotage were done by contractors to ensure they were given more work.

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter had also previously alleged that several instances of sabotage had made his job more difficult.