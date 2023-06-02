Variable load shedding over weekend, here’s your schedule

By Faizel Patel

Ailing state-owned entity has Eskom has announced that it will be imposing variable stages of load shedding over the weekend as a cold spell envelopes most parts of the country.

This comes after the utility pushed load shedding to stage 6 from 4pm on Thursday until 5am on Friday.

Eskom crisis communication manager Menzi Mngomezulu said the utility will share more information If there are any significant changes.

“Breakdowns are currently at 17 863MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 437MW.”

Breakdowns

Mngomezulu said over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha and Arnot power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba, Matla, Tutuka and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.

“Eskom intends to return as many of these generating units to service over the next few days,” Mngomezulu said.

Difficult winter

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa this week stressed that higher stages of load shedding do not mean a greater risk of a national blackout or a grid collapse.

Echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa and Eskom, Ramokgopa warned that it was going to be a difficult winter for the country.

“The winter outlook indicates an increased risk of supply shortfall against expected demand, with our worst-case scenario indicating that load shedding could intensify to higher stages if our interventions are unsuccessful.”

Grid collapse

However, he stressed that a total grid collapse was improbable.

“I should hasten to stress that an increase in load shedding levels does not mean a greater risk of a national blackout, instead load shedding is a tool to prevent such an occurrence by managing the demand for electricity at a given time.

“A national blackout or grid collapse remains highly improbable as multiple safeguards are in place to ensure that it does not occur,” he said.

