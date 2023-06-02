WATCH: Borehole water solution for crisis in South Africa

By Thahasello Mphatsoe

Several parts of the country have for the longest time faced challenges of inadequate water supply. In some instances, water purity has also been questionable.

The biggest story over the last couple of days has been around the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal where more than 20 people have lost their lives, thanks to the cholera disease.

The question of water security has been dominating many discussions as to whether or not the country has reached a crisis point and could borehole water be a possible solution.

