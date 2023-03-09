WATCH: End load shedding by plugging dancing Kgosientsho Ramokgopa into grid

Citizen Reporter

If Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, South Africa’s new Minister of Electricity, manages the electricity crisis with as much passion and energy as he manages the dance floor, load shedding could be over by next week.

In a video posted on social media, Ramokgopa shows some youthful vigour which most of his fellow Cabinet members would find impossible to match, as he gets down alongside two other dancers at an event.

It’s unclear exactly where and when the video was filmed, but it’s impossible not to enjoy seeing the man get down, and it’s safe to say he probably has more energy than most of the country’s faltering power stations can pump into the grid on any given day.

Check out the minister’s moves below:

Who is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa?

Ramokgopa was announced as the country’s first Minister of Electricity in the Presidency. He is meant to oversee a solution to the country’s crippling electricity crisis.

He holds a number of academic qualifications which include a BSc Civil Engineering (University of Durban-Westville), Master of Public Administration (University of Pretoria) and Master of Business Leadership (Unisa).

He also has a Certificate in Executive Development from Stellenbosch University and a PhD in Public Affairs from the University of Pretoria.

He has been involved in politics since the 1980’s when he participated in the Atteridgeville-Saulsville Residents Organisation (ASRO), according to Black Business Council.

During his time at the University of Durban-Westville, Ramokgopa led the South African Student Congress (SASCO).

Ramokgopa formally entered politics as an ANC ward councillor in Tshwane, in the early 2000s.

He served as a local councillor from 2000 to 2005, after which he held the position of CEO for both the Metropolitan Trading Company and the Johannesburg Market.

He also served as the deputy chairperson of the Board of Trade and Investment in Limpopo.

