Power crisis deepens: Eskom outlines new load shedding schedule

By Cheryl Kahla

Eskom on Sunday updated the load shedding schedule for the remainder of the weekend and the upcoming week.

At the time of publishing, ‘breakdowns‘ are accounting for 15 050 MW of generating capacity, while planned maintenance is affecting another 4 434 MW.

Stage 3 load shedding today

Eskom said stage 3 load shedding will commence from 4pm today until 5am on Monday, 7 August 2023.

Following this, stage 1 will come into effect, leading to stage 4 load shedding on a recurring basis throughout the week.

Breakdowns and restorations

Over the past day, a generating unit at both Camden and Duvha power stations has been returned to service.

However, a unit at Medupi Power Station has been taken offline for necessary repairs.

Delays in returning two generating units each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations are contributing to the prevailing capacity constraints.

Load shedding schedule

On Monday, stage 1 load shedding will be in effect from 5am until 4pm, followed by stage 4 until 5am on Tuesday.

The pattern will be repeated overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday, with stage 1 followed by stage 4. Here’s your updated load shedding schedule.

DATE START END STAGE Sunday, 6 August – 4pm 1 4pm 12am 3 Monday, 7 August 12am 5am 3 5am 4pm 1 4pm 12am 4 Tuesday, 8 August 12am 5am 4 5am 4pm 1 4pm 12am 4 Wednesday, 9 August 12am 5am 4 5am 4pm 0 4pm 12am 2

There is a brief period on Wednesday with no load shedding, but don’t get your hopes up. It’s probably a trap…

Reduce demand, Eskom pleads

Eskom said technicians are working around the clock to restore generating units to service.

In the interim, the power utility calls on the public to reduce demand by turning off non-essential appliances.

Specific mention was made of switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00 to alleviate pressure on the power system.