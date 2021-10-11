WATCH: Two killed in KZN luxury houseboat blaze

Citizen Reporter

Tragedy struck a Shayamanzi luxury houseboat on Saturday after a fire broke out.

The house boat company, which operates on Lake Jozini in the northern region of KwaZulu-Natal, confirmed on Sunday that one guest and a crew member perished in the blaze aboard Shayamanzi I.

“As a long-established family-owned business, we are devastated and are doing everything possible to understand and support the investigation and impact on our guests, crew and their families,” Shayamanzi luxury houseboats said in a social media post.

“On behalf of the Shayamanzi Team our sincere condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We mourn with you.”

Caxton publication North Coast Courier reported that the cause of the fire had not yet been established.

It was also reported that the guest and crew member drowned. Another crew member is currently missing, but presumed dead.

Nine were people on board the boat at the time of the fire, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala told North Coast Courier.

The Shayamanzi I houseboat that burned down was first launched in 2002. It was a 25 meter by eight meter double pontoon boat with six en-suite cabins and an eight-seater jacuzzi on board.

The Shayamanzi I house boat before the fire. Photo: Shayamanzi Houseboats website

Four crew members were typically on board, and the vessel slept up to 12 passengers.

Three tender boats are typically used by passengers to enjoy fishing alone the lake. Tiger fishing is popular along Lake Jozini.

Compiled by Nica Richards

To read the original North Coast Courier article, written by James Anderson, click here.