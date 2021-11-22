Mangaung metro strikes deal with Bloem Water after supply-cut threats

Citizen Reporter

Bloem Water’s warning to the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, that its consistent non-payment of its water bills would lead to water-supply restrictions, appears to have paid off.

Since May 2019, Bloem Water and the municipality have been at loggerheads, with the former saying it wants its debts to be settled.

In its latest statement, Bloem Water said the metro had not paid its account since June 2021, and as a result, Bloem Water’s operations were being negatively affected.

The metro owed the utility R270 million. It is not yet known how much the metro has committed to paying Bloem Water.

On 19 October, Bloem Water issued a 30-day notice of restriction, which would have been implemented on 19 November.

This restriction comes in the form of a 30% water reduction, until the municipality pays the utility.

One day before restrictions were to be implemented, Bloem Water said the municipality communicated a payment proposal.

But the utility said it was not convinced by the proposal, “as it presented no tangible commitment to pay and bring the accounts up to date”.

The proposal, they explained, was “dependent on normal revenue collection by the municipality”.

Since then, however, OFM News reported that Bloem Water and the metro were in the process of coming to an agreement, after the municipality submitted a revised payment plan to service their current account.

Mangaung metro spokesperson Qondile Khedama said water would be fully restored to consumers once such an agreement had been reached.

Rsidents are “humbly requested” to use water as sparingly as possible, to make the little bit of water available to them last as long as possible.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by OFM News‘ Blaine Jones.