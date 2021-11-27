Second woman jumps to her death at Sandton City Mall

Citizen Reporter

Sandton City mall has been the scene of yet another tragic incident.

In a statement on their social media channels, the mall’s management confirmed that an individual jumped to their death at around 12:04pm on Saturday afternoon.

The identity, age and gender of the individual have not been released yet, and information surrounding the suicide is still scarce as The South African Police Service are currently investigating the incident.

Emergency services rushed to the scene immediately, but the individual unfortunately succumbed from their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sandton City Management have since expressed their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

Shoppers took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon sharing how shocked they are after hearing that someone jumped to their death from the top floor of the mall.

While the gender of the jumper hasn’t been officially made public, social media users who witnessed the suicide has identified the victim as a woman.

“Walked into Sandton City and was amongst other shoppers who saw a woman committing suicide. Threw herself from the top floor,” Lesedi Mashale Tweeted.

This isn’t the first time someone has taken their life at the shopping centre.

In October a 19-year-old matriculant jumped to her death from the eighth floor of the sprawling property.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.