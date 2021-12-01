Bedfordview power outage update: Repairs work is extensive, says Eskom

Citizen Reporter

The Bedfordview power outage could be around for a while longer, with Eskom saying the repair work needed to bring Bedfordview back online is extensive.

The power utility said it was working around the clock to fast-track repairs to damages caused during attempted cable theft, resulting in outages to customers of the City of Ekurhuleni in Bedfordview.

“The construction work entails digging stretches of trenches that will be supported (often referred to as shoring). This is to prevent the walls from collapsing and ensure employees’ safety during work has already commenced,” said Eskom Gauteng spokesperson Amanda Qithi.

There was extensive damage caused by the attempted cable theft and vandalism of back-feeding oil-filled cables and electricity infrastructure.

Eskom said power might only be restored on Friday, even though it is accelerating the repair process.

Frustrated residents took to social media to vent their frustrations, with some even questioning if the theft was political sabotage.

Twitter user Sergi Passos said: “The power outage in Bedfordview has gone from 7 hours to 7 days. Electricity theft and vandalism – on a system that is already failing. Could it be political sabotage? Could it be a seasonal crime? We don’t know. Stay tuned for more WTF 2021.”

Meanwhile, Eastgate Shopping Mall said it had residents covered and would be operating normally despite the disruption.

Eskom recently reported an increase in illegal electricity-related activities in Gauteng, and the power utility has intensified efforts to address the ongoing theft and vandalism of its electricity infrastructure.

Partnering with communities and law-enforcement agencies has shown results, as police have managed to arrest suspects linked to electricity-related criminal acts.

The public is encouraged to report those conducting illegal electricity-related activities to the law-enforcement agencies, the City of Ekurhuleni and Eskom.

Eskom has apologised for the inconvenience caused as it works on restoring supply to the affected substation.

Ekurhuleni customers are advised to contact the municipality directly for all their electricity-related enquiries.

The municipality can be contacted on 0860-543-000 and via Ekurhuleni’s website or their customer contact centres.

