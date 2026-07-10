Armed motorist arrested for pointing gun at police in Bedfordview

The driver was pulled over for reckless driving and attempted to escape by pointing a loaded gun at a JMPD officer.

Members of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) have arrested an armed motorist for pointing a firearm at law enforcement officers.

On Wednesday, JMPD officers observed a white Nissan Navara being driven recklessly and changing lanes without indicating.

Officers at gunpoint

The officers immediately stopped the vehicle and questioned the driver about his dangerous driving behaviour.

Reports from JMPD state that the driver became aggressive, verbally abusing the officers by insulting them and belittling them before exiting his vehicle.

As officers attempted to calm and reprimand him, the suspect returned to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm and pointed it at the officers before fleeing the scene.

Suspect attempts to flee

In an attempt to flee, a pursuit ensued with officers requesting assistance from the South African Police Service (Saps).

The suspect was eventually intercepted and arrested on the N3 North, just after the Van Buuren Road off-ramp.

Upon inspection, officers found the firearm loaded with 17 live rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round loaded, posing a major threat to the lives of the officers and members of the public.

Seizure of gun

The firearm and ammunition were seized and booked into the Saps 13 exhibit store.

17 rounds of ammunition found after JMPD arrests armed motorist for pointing gun at authorities. Picture: Saps.

The suspect was detained at Bedfordview Saps and faces charges of pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, intimidation, assault, reckless and negligent driving.

Suspects arrested for signal jamming

In a separate incident that occurred this week, three suspects were arrested for the possession of signal jamming and key coding devices during an operation that was conducted in Montana, Sinoville.

On Wednesday, Saps members in Sinoville, the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD), and private security acted on information about suspects allegedly involved in remote signal jamming and vehicle theft in the Montana area.

Officers located the suspects travelling in a white Citroen C3. The suspects then jumped into a silver Mercedes-Benz, where police intercepted and arrested them.

Three suspects apprehended after police find car jamming devices and key codes used in vehicle theft. Picture: Arrive Alive-

Vehicle theft

The suspects, aged 34, 42 and 51, were found in possession of signal jamming equipment believed to have been used in vehicle-related crimes.

The devices were seized, and investigations continue to determine whether these suspects can actually be linked to other motor vehicle theft cases in Gauteng.