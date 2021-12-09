Tshwane water shutdown: These 26 regions will be affected today

Cheryl Kahla

Rand Water will be installing new water metres in Mientjieskop today, and the City of Tshwane warns repairs will take approximately eight hours.

Tshwane water shutdown

Pipeline repairs, 9 December

Tshwane scheduled upgrade work for Thursday, 9 December 2021 in Mientjieskop as technicians will be installing meters – two 150mm and one 80mm.

The upgrade will take approximately eight hours to conclude, starting from 9am until 5pm. The following areas will be affected:

Arcadia

Arcadia Extension 9

Bryntirion

Deerness

Eastclyffe

Eastwood

Elandspoort 357-JR

Lisdogan Park

Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Prinshof 349-JR

Rietfontein

Rietfontein 321-JR

Rietondale

Rietondale Extension 1 and 2

Riviera

Iscor Heights Reservoir water shutdown

In addition, residents supplied by the Iscor Heights Reservoir could see water outages of up to 58 hours as a result of water supply upgrades.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the upgrades will be carried out in three phases. The first phase began on Tuesday and will run until 6pm on Thursday, 9 December.

Thereafter, the second phase of repairs will commence on Monday 13 December through to Wedneday the 15th; followed by the final phase on 15 and 16 December.

Water tankers and affected areas

Mashigo said the phases “entail removing the existing pipelines at the low-level outlet chamber and the installation of new special fittings and connections into the existing chamber”.

Water tankers will be available at Fort West Ext 5 ? Zandfontein 317-JR and Groenkloof 358-JR.

The following regions will be affected:

Broekscheur 318-JRm Lotus Gardens (all extensions)

Claremont, Philip Nel Park

Danville (all extensions), Pretoria

Daspoort, Pretoria Ext 2, 3, 6 and 10

Daspoort 319-JR, Pretoria Town and Townlands 351-JR

Daspoort Estate, Salvokop Ext 3

Elandspoort, Skinner Court 254-JR

Eloff Estate 320-JR, Technikonrand 662-JR

Fort 646-JR, Van Zyl’s Lagte 755-JR

Fort West Ext 5, Zandfontein 317-JR

Groenkloof 358-JR

