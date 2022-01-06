SARS’ first commissioner Trevor van Heerden dies

Citizen Reporter

The South African Revenue Services’ (SARS) first commissioner after democracy Trevor van Heerden has died.

Details around van Heerden’s death have not been revealed to the public.

Current Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has expressed his deepest condolences to the Van Heerden family.

“He was a skilled and dedicated civil servant who committed more than forty years of his life to Sars and one of its predecessors, Inland Revenue,” said SARS in a statement.

“Mr Van Heerden played an instrumental role in the establishment of SARS as we know it today. He was also deeply involved in the development of the taxation of fringe benefits and the Value-Added Tax Act, 1991.”

The Revenue Services were established in October 1997, with Van Heerden as its first commissioner.

Van Heerden started at the Inland Revenue Service on 20 August 1962, and enjoyed a long and distinguished career in Government, particularly in the Revenue Service.

He resigned in 1999 and was succeeded by Pravin Gordhan, who is now the Public Enterprises Minister.

At the time of his resignation, then Finance Minister Trevor Manuel said, “He has indicated a willingness to be available in an advisory capacity on an as needs basis, an offer we are likely to take up.”

