Bodies of two boys who drowned in Free State mine dam recovered

Citizen Reporter

An inquest docket has been opened after two young boys who went swimming in a mine dam in Bronville, Free State drowned.

On Saturday afternoon, a group of boys made their way to the dam, but a 5-year-old experienced difficulties after venturing too deep, eyewitnesses told police.

While struggling to get out of the dam, the boy’s 7-year-old brother tried to rescue him. Both boys then reportedly disappeared, and later drowned.

The incident was reported to police the following day. South African Police Service’s (Saps) diving unit, led by Lieutenant Colonel Conrad Fouche, managed to retrieve the two bodies.

Their next of kin were informed, and they were identified as Nic-Nadio Pienaar, 5, and Marshall Pienaar, 7.

Police urged parents to always know the whereabouts of their children to avoid this type of disaster. They also urged children to refrain from swimming in unsafe places.

Festive season drowning incidents in inclement weather

An influx of heavy rainfall resulting in rivers and streams overflowing and flooding roads and bridges resulted in at least seven drownings in the Free State over the festive season.

In Rosendal, two teenagers, aged 13 and 17, and two adults drowned after the vehicle they were travelling in tried to drive through a flooded road.

In Oranjeville, a man, his wife and their family were drinking liquor near a river when the deceased disappeared.

In Botshabelo at a river near Ikemeleng Cattle Post, the body of a 34-year-old man was found by police after he was reported missing on 23 December. The circumstances surrounding his drowning are not clear.

At De Put River in Senekal, a 41-year-old man drowned after trying to cross the overflowing river on 21 December.

A 21-year-old priest and a 41-year-old woman disappeared and later drowned in the Bothaville area, after a baptism at a river near Kroonstad.