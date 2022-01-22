Smoke clouds Durban skyline as CBD fire continues to burn

Citizen Reporter

A fire that broke out at Xinhua Distribution Centre in the Durban CBD on Friday is still burning, more than 24 hours after it first caught alight.

Reports from the scene show thick smoke billowing out of the building, with the blaze reportedly raging overnight.

Paramedics monitoring the scene have urged the public to take precautions should they find themselves in the area.

An aerial view of the Durban CBD fire on Friday. Photo: Supplied to Berea Mail by Emer-G-Med

The building is located at the intersection of Brook Street and Dr Pixley Kaseme Street. Traffic has been diverted as eThekwini Fire and Rescue services continue their efforts.

eThekwini firefighters work to contain the Durban CBD blaze. Photo: Twitter/@marshall_sec

Emer-G-Med paramedics spokesperson Kyle van Reenen told Berea Mail residents living close to the building are urged to keep all windows and doors closed, and to keep hydrated.

Van Reenen confirmed 13 people were treated for injuries at the scene of the blaze on Friday, but that no injures had been reported on Saturday.

Among those rescued on Friday was a baby, as firefighters used a high-angle rescue system to remove all patrons.

“Emer-G-Med paramedics remain on standby to assist on scene if required,” he said.

The eThekwini fire department told The Witness on Saturday that people were jumping out of the building’s windows, and sliding down to safety using hoses.

It has also been reported that the fire started on the ground floor.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Caxton publication Berea Mail’s Danica Hansen.