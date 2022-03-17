Man sustains gunshot wounds to the head during hijacking

Lethabo Malatsi

Durban-based Emer-G-Med paramedics rushed a fifty-year-old man to the nearest hospital after he was allegedly shot.

According to reports, the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his head after a hijacking incident this morning, in the Isipingo area south of Durban.

Emer-G-Med found the man in a critical condition. He was therefore stabilized before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator.

“Several advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilize him before he was placed onto a mechanical ventilator to assist him in breathing. The call was then made for the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift him through to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required,” paramedics said.

This follows an incident of a professor being shot and killed.

Polokwane professor shot and killed while jogging

It was reported early this week that Professor Saber Tayob Mohammed, a lecturer at the University of Limpopo, was killed while jogging.

He was murdered after a passenger in a VW Polo shot him several times at point blank before fleeing the scene.

Four suspects killed in Durban shootout

Four suspects have been killed in a shooting in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the shootout happened on Tuesday morning on Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge, south of Durban.

“The crime scene has been cordoned off and at this stage it is reported that up to four people have been killed. This is still an active crime scene so the area has been cordoned off.”

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police said a vehicle used by the four suspects is believed to have been involved in a number of robberies in Durban and Richards Bay.

Private security spotted the vehicle at the corner of Cowey and Clarens Road before the suspects sped off upon seeing the security personnel.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said a chase ensued towards the N2 offramp, south bound towards the Higginson Highway.

