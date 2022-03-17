Ramaphosa visits Netflix live-action One Piece series shoot in Cape Town

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the set of Netflix’s live-action anime series One Piece which is currently shooting on location at the Cape Town Film Studios.

The president’s visit allows Netflix, as the world’s leading global streaming service, and its local partners Film Afrika to showcase the Project Panda production and its contribution to South Africa’s creative industry.

The visit follows Netflix’s announcement six months ago of funding that will support the Independent Black Filmmakers Collective.

Funds will also be funnelled towards film and television scholarships and cancelling student debts.

Support for creatives

In September 2021, Netflix announced a commitment of US $400 000 (approximately R5.5 million) to support black creatives in the South African film and television industry.

The Netflix Black Creatives Empowerment Fund will be implemented in a two-pronged approach:

The first is a grant of around R1.4 million to the Independent Black Filmmakers Collective. The second is more than R4 million designated for fully-funded scholarships and student debt relief at higher education institutions in South Africa.

Project Panda is in production at the internationally renowned Cape Town Film Studios, which represents an investment of over R1 billion to create a state-of-the-art film studio complex since 2010.

The studios are the premiere film production destination in the southern hemisphere.

The complex has enabled more than 100 productions, with a collective budget of over US$2 billion to anchor their productions.

These productions include blockbuster films and popular series on local and global platforms.

“The studios have had a positive impact on the economy since its opening, with more than 100 000 people being able to work on various productions over the years,” said the Presidency in a statement.

The local film industry generates an estimated R7 billion per year and totals more than R100 billion to the Western Cape region over the same period.

Similar facilities are planned for KwaZulu-Natal with the development of eThekwini Film City in Durban later this year.

“The visit by the President will highlight the impact of this venture on the local economy,” his office said.

The President will be guided on an interactive tour that will include visual effects and stunt demonstrations and a conversation with four (of the more than 30) trainees who are part of the massive project.

The aim is to give President Ramaphosa a deeper understanding of the impact of Netflix’s investments in the creative industries and adjacent industries, including tourism, small business, and supply chain economies.

The President will be hosted by the Netflix team and Film Afrika during the hour-long set tour.

One Piece is Netflix’s biggest production project in Africa to date – both in terms of scale and budget, covering South African labour, infrastructure and suppliers.

One Piece, which is set in Cape Town, involves more than 50 South African cast members; more than 1 000 crew member jobs (consisting of 67% previously disadvantaged individuals and 46% youth employees), as well an Academy of Creative Excellence (ACE) mentorship programme for more than 30 young creatives and technicians in collaboration with the SA Film Academy during 2022.

