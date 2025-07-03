‘The Old Guard 2’ star Charlize Theron gets candid about one-night stand and dating apps

While promoting Netflix's 'The Old Guard 2' this week, Charlize Theron surprised fans by revealing details of a one-night stand with a 26-year-old

Charlize Theron is back as Andy facing the villainous Discord (Uma Thurman) in ‘The Old Guard 2’ streaming on Netflix. Picture: Supplied/ Netflix

Charlize Theron is known for being fiercely private, but while promoting her new Netflix action flick sequel, The Old Guard 2, the Oscar-winning actress and producer let her guard down in a way few expected.

Theron, 49, revealed during Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that she recently had a one-night stand with a 26-year-old, describing the moment as “fun” and “refreshing” after years of maintaining a tightly controlled public image.

‘Young again’: Charlize Theron on one-night stand

On the podcast, the American-South African star confessed that the experience was spontaneous and left her feeling “young again”.

“I think I’ve had three one-night stands in my life,” she said. “It’s not my thing, but this one was just… I was in a different place.”

‘The Old Guard 2’ star on dating apps

Charlize Theron arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’ at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles on 26 June 2025. Picture: Xavier Collin/ Image Press Agency/ NurPhoto via AFP

Theron also spoke about dating in her forties, describing it as the first time in her life she’s felt truly comfortable being single.

On dating apps, she called the exclusive platform Raya “a f****** clown show” and advised men to avoid clichés like Burning Man photos, pictures with exes, or vague job titles.

WATCH: Charlize Theron gets candid on ‘Call Her Daddy’

‘The Old Guard 2’: Theron vs Thurman

The confession came as Theron promoted The Old Guard 2, the sequel to her 2020 Netflix hit, written by Gregory Rucka, who also penned the graphic novels.

Theron reprises her role as Andy, the lethal warrior leading a team of immortal mercenaries, joined by co-star Uma Thurman as the villainous Discord.

Her arrival threatens the stability of everything Andy’s team has protected over the years.

KiKi Layne, Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’ held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood. Picture: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ NurPhoto via AFP

Director Victoria Mahoney told Cosmic Book News that the match-up between Theron and Thurman is central to the movie’s emotional and action-driven core.

“I believe audiences are excited to see Black Mamba and Atomic Blonde go toe to toe.

“For me, in any fight scene, there has to be a worthy opponent. Worthy opponents effortlessly elevate fight beats, likewise, worthy opponents effortlessly elevate dramatic beats.”

Uma Thurman in the mix: Charlize Theron ups her stunt game

Theron noted that having the Kill Bill star on board made her up her game in the stunt department.

“Her action is so strong, and she’s really raised the bar. So I felt like I had to really bring it. She was going to bring it, so I had to bring it,” she added.

Critical response to ‘The Old Guard 2’

Theron’s personal revelation on Call Her Daddy seemed to align with the film’s theme of confronting one’s humanity – even in the face of immortality.

“It was nice to feel wanted,” Theron said of her younger hook-up, “and I’m not ashamed of that.”

While Theron’s personal comments dominated headlines, The Old Guard 2 itself has drawn solid early reviews.

Collider highlighted the film’s deeper exploration of Andy’s guilt and sense of duty, while praising the addition of Uma Thurman, who brings gravitas to a new role in the immortal mercenary squad.

The ‘bad immortal’ Discord (Uma Thurman) searches for Andy in ‘The Old Guard 2’. Pictures: Supplied/ Netflix

Fans of the first film will likely enjoy the sequel’s bigger action set pieces and its more introspective character moments.

Whether or not Theron’s dating confession was a calculated PR move or a genuine off-the-cuff reveal, it certainly added buzz to her latest Netflix blockbuster.

What’s next for Charlize Theron?

Later this month, Theron will join the set of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey at a point when the acclaimed director and the rest of the cast have already been filming for five months.

The South African-born superstar will portray the mighty sorceress, Circe.

“I feel like I’m going to be the new kid on the block – and everybody will know what they’re doing and not me,” Theron shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

