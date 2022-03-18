Head-on collision kills two adults, three children critically injured

Lethabo Malatsi

Mpumalanga based ER24 paramedics responded to head-on collision that claimed the lives of two people and left three children injured.

The incident involved two bakkies on the R38, approximately 18km outside Barberton, Mpumalanga today morning.

The head-on collision left a man and woman fatally wounded; and two boys and an 11-year-old girl critically injured.

ER24 medics and other services were summoned to the accident scene at about 09:05, and reported to have found the two bakkies wrecked in the middle of the road.

“A man and woman were seen lying trapped inside the one bakkie; two children were lying on the back of the vehicle while another child was lying on the road a short distance away,” ER24 medics reported.

However, both the man and woman succumbed to their injuried and were declared dead at the scene.

“Two boys believed to be 16-years-old and a girl were in a serious condition,” medics said.

They were later transported to a private hospital for urgent care.

ALSO READ: One killed, three critical in Gauteng car crash

Passenger killed, driver critical after vehicle flies off N1 highway

This comes after a head-on collision that killed a passenger and left a driver critically injured on 02 March in Centurion, Gauteng, when a vehicle careened off the N1 highway onto the road below it.

The light delivery vehicle overturned and landed on its roof on Van Ryneveld Avenue, below the N1, at about 6am.

The passenger succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident.

Limpopo head-on collision leaves 12 people dead, 8 injured

In another unrelated incident that claimed the lives of twelve people while eight others escaped with injuries in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater Iveco bus and a Toyota SUV on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo.

The driver of the SUV apparently lost control of the vehicle due to a tyre burst and collided head-on with a 22 seater Mercedes Benz bus.

It was alleged the bus burst into flames and eleven occupants trapped inside were burnt to death. The driver of the SUV was also killed on impact. Eight people survived, six are seriously injured and two escaped with minor injuries.

Additional information by Citizen Reporter

ALSO READ: Nine killed in horror crash on N2 in Eastern Cape