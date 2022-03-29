Brakpan mother witnesses child being hit by car in tragic crash

Citizen Reporter

Heart wrenching scenes played out on Sunday with friends, family and the community placing flowers and a wooden cross near where a nine-year-old boy was run over in Boksburg.

Michael Pretorius’s distraught mother Annemarie told Brakpan Herald on Monday she saw how her child, who was riding on his bicycle, was flung into the air after being hit by a car just meters from their home.

The young boy was playing with his older brother Jason when the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Cop hit-and-run: 7-year-old abandoned with sister’s dead body on roadside

After being hit, he was rushed to the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs. He died in hospital later that night.

A case of culpable homicide is currently being investigated.

Annemarie and Michael’s father are currently busy with funeral arrangements, a task that would have been a significant financial burden had it not been for the community coming together to assist the heartbroken family.

Annemarie said a funeral director has already volunteered to donate a coffin and flowers for the funeral, and that funds are being raised by other good Samaritans.

“We are very grateful for everyone’s help and support; we don’t even know some of the people helping us,” she said.

NOW READ: Taxi driver flees the scene after running over five children

Edited and translated from Afrikaans by Nica Richards.

This article first appeared on Caxton publication Brakpan Herald, by Melissa Nell. Read the original article here.