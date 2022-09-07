Hein Kaiser
7 Sep 2022
Ekurhuleni is one of the most dangerous places on earth

Alberton is the deadliest place to live on the East Rand, with almost 87 killings per 100 000 people, equivalent to some of Mexico’s most violent cartel-run towns like Irrapuato.

Picture: iStock
Ekurhuleni is one of the most dangerous places on earth, with murder rates that compared with the most violent drug cartel-run towns in Mexico. The city occupied 40th position on the list of the most murderous cities in the world. It had a murder rate of 43.57 killings for every 100 000 people, translating to about four new corpses in the morgue, every day. Former Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Mike Waters crunched the numbers based on recent violent crime statistics and census numbers. He lives in Ekurhuleni and is fed up with the police. A total of 1 350 people...

