Fast Guns gang member sentenced to life for reign of terror in Riverlea

Tyrone Jones started his reign of terror within the community of Riverlea on 14 September 2021, until his arrest in June 2022.

Tyrone Jones was sentenced to two life terms plus 122 years in jail by the High Court of South Africa: Gauteng Division, Johannesburg on Tuesday. Photo: iStock

A self-confessed member of the notorious Fast Guns gang from Riverlea has been sentenced to life imprisonment

Tyrone Jones was sentenced to two life terms plus 122 years in jail by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The gangster was convicted on 13 counts ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances, robbery, attempted robbery, murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Sentencing

During sentencing, senior state Advocate Monde Mbaqa emphasised the severity of the crimes committed by Jones and underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law to preserve the fabric of society.

Mbaqa called witnesses in aggravation of sentence. In one of the murder counts, the deceased’s wife testified that they had three children, who are now fatherless and that she also lost a hardworking husband who took care of the family.

In the second murder charge, the father of Bandile Rueben Binza, an Uber driver who was shot and killed by Jones who pretended to be a client requiring service, pleaded with the court to have no mercy.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Notorious Fast Guns gang leader killed in apparent hit

Reign of terror

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Jones started his reign of terror within the community of Riverlea on 14 September 2021, until his arrest in June 2022.

Several cases had been reported with the Langlaagte South African Police Service (SAPS) with children as young as 12 years old robbed of their belongings by Jones.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Jones began assaulting residents with his hands, later using a knife, and ultimately graduated to using a firearm.

“On 15 June 2022, Jones killed two people in that area, the eyewitnesses came forward and he was arrested. Upon his arrest, more complainants came forward with complaints that their cases against Jones, were neglected.

“Eight dockets against him were identified and were allocated to a specialised unit, led by Colonel Mlungisi Ayanda Mapanga and his team, called the Johannesburg District Detective Unit. They investigated and arrested the accused,” Mjonondwane said.

Jail term welcomed

Mjonondwane said the Director of Public Prosecutions in the Gauteng Division, Advocate Andrew Chauke, extended his gratitude to members of the community who took it upon themselves to ensure that the hardships they endured by Jones came to an end.

“He further remarked that the sentence signals the relentless efforts of communities in working closely with law enforcement authorities to dismantle criminal enterprises and safeguard the communities,” Mjonondwane said.

NOW READ: Gun battle after suspect tries to pull a fast one on police during ‘toilet break’