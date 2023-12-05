35 000 liquor traders reject Tobacco Bill

Gauteng Liquor Traders Association rejects Tobacco Bill, citing harm to small businesses and lack of proper consultation.

The Gauteng Liquor Traders Association (GLTA), representing more than 35 000 liquor traders in the province, is calling for the rejection of the Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill (Tobacco Bill) on the grounds that it is unworkable in the township economy, will cause great harm to small business and that affected parties have not been properly consulted.

This follows parliament’s recent public hearings in Gauteng, where the majority of those attending rejected the Bill.

GLTA, who attended the hearings, said it was disappointed that parliament set the dates for the public hearings for month-end, which is the busiest time for taverners, who will be most affected by the Bill.

It also said that many of those who took the time off their businesses to attend were sent away because the venue was so small, so many concerns were not heard.

Thabo Thlobelo, executive committee member for GLTA said: “Parliament has a responsibility to take into consideration the views of the public, especially those who will be most affected by proposed legislation.

“Last weekend, many people were either turned away by security guards or police, or were not afforded the opportunity to be heard.

Only after some protests were a handful of people allowed to go into the venue to have their say, but by this stage, many had already left. “The committee also considerably shortened the hearings, which was very concerning. This is unacceptable in a democracy.”

GLTA believes that the Tobacco Bill is unworkable in South African townships, and will cause harm to small business owners that are working hard to stay in business and make enough money to feed their families.

Their concerns include that the Bill proposes a total ban on the display of all tobacco products, a ban on vending machines and a ban on the sale of single cigarettes.

“Millions of people sell single cigarettes to help put food on the table. When people visit taverns, they buy a drink and a cigarette.

They don’t want, nor can they afford a box of 20, and it is surprising that the department of health would advocate for that, given that it is better for people to smoke less, not more.

“The display ban means that if a taverner leaves a packet or even a single cigarette on the counter, they will face a 10-year prison sentence, which is also very unfair.

“People who own taverns are responsible business owners, vending machines are carefully monitored and we don’t sell cigarettes to those under age,” said Thlobelo.