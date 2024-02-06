Acting mayor closes door on mayor

Bojanala Platinum DM mayor Magdeline Nondzaba seeks reinstatement, met with refusal by acting mayor Victoria Makhaula.

Sidelined Bojanala Platinum district municipality executive mayor in the North West, Magdeline Nondzaba, is demanding her job back, but the acting mayor refuses to allow her into her office.

Acting mayor refused Nondzaba access

Acting mayor Victoria Makhaula allegedly refused Nondzaba access, although she was supposed to return to work after her suspension expired last year.

She informed the council political leadership of her pending return to duty on 16 January.

Nondzaba was put on special leave from 15 November to 15 December last year pending an investigation into her role in the irregular payments made to four contractors by the municipality’s top management.

Political ploy

But a reliable source claimed Nondzaba was being targeted in a political ploy to replace her with Makhaula.

The source said the suspension was a “flimsy excuse” to remove her.

A forensic report by a private firm recommended Nondzaba be investigated for her role in the settlement agreements for the service providers.

The report said the matter was brought to her attention by municipal manager Letlhogonolo Fourie, who was suspended last year after accusations that he irregularly paid them.