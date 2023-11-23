South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Eric Naki

Political Editor

3 minute read

23 Nov 2023

05:01 am

Another mayor suspended, this time for alleged illegal payments

Bojanala Platinum DM mayor Magdeline Nondzaba was apparently targeted after refusing to suspend the municipal manager also involved.

Magdeline Nondzaba

Magdeline Nondzaba. Photo: Bojanala Platinum District Municipality Facebook page

The mayor of Bojanala Platinum district municipality in the North West, Magdeline Nondzaba, has been suspended pending an investigation into her role in the alleged illegal payments of five contractors by the municipal manager. Nondzaba was put on special leave from 15 November to 15 December and was being investigated for allegedly failing to do her executive oversight duty regarding the irregular payments. ALSO READ: Mayor’s suspension without a hearing ‘grossly harsh’, says SACP However, it is understood from reliable sources that Nondzaba was being targeted after she refused to suspend the municipal manager, Lucky Fourie, who is accused of…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The mayor of Bojanala Platinum district municipality in the North West, Magdeline Nondzaba, has been suspended pending an investigation into her role in the alleged illegal payments of five contractors by the municipal manager.

Nondzaba was put on special leave from 15 November to 15 December and was being investigated for allegedly failing to do her executive oversight duty regarding the irregular payments.

ALSO READ: Mayor’s suspension without a hearing ‘grossly harsh’, says SACP

However, it is understood from reliable sources that Nondzaba was being targeted after she refused to suspend the municipal manager, Lucky Fourie, who is accused of wrongfully paying four of the five contractors.

ber pending disciplinary action but he is adamant he did nothing wrong and he acted legally to save the municipality from paying huge amounts if it did not settle out of court. “I have been waiting for charges against me, where are they?” asked Fourie.

A ‘witch hunt’

Describing the probe as a “witch hunt”, Fourie said he paid four of the five service providers after getting legal advice to settle out of court and pay.

That decision resulted in the municipality paying R20 million instead of R48 million had it opposed court applications by the companies … and lost.

Some of the service providers were appointed without following proper procurement processes, some did not deliver the goods at all but invoiced the municipality.

Accidental payment

The companies were appointed before Fourie became municipal manager in November last year. The problem began when National Treasury mistakenly paid an amount of R134 million to Bojanala instead of the Rustenburg local municipality.

The Bojanala management used part of the money to pay the contractors. The service providers were contracted to provide various services between 2018 and 2022.

ALSO READ: Corruption: Effects are ‘devastating’ for citizens

Some billed the municipality although no work was done and, in some instances, amounts claimed were inflated.

They were allegedly paid by Fourie without verification of the work. According to the report, Fourie was also investigated for paying a security provider and an IT firm, although their contracts had lapsed

Read more on these topics

corruption Crime North West north west province politics

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly
News Outa and DA call for convictions as SIU releases damning report on SAA
Crime Suspected Varados gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown gunned down while leaving gym
South Africa WATCH: ‘I’ll show you flames’ – Mayor swears at resident over Facebook post about potholes
Education DBE adjusts school calendar to accommodate Springboks’ victory public holiday

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe