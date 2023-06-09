External investigator to probe City of Tshwane’s bus drivers’ grievances

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

The City of Tshwane has appointed an external investigator to look into the concerns raised by its bus drivers.

Tshwane bus services resume

The city’s bus operations resumed on Thursday afternoon after drivers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) went on strike on Tuesday.

The drivers were protesting against a number of issues, including occupational health and safety (OHS) concerns, overtime pay, and the proposed work shift system.

Meeting with stakeholders

The metro announced on Thursday that it had held a meeting with all stakeholders affected by the strike. The meeting resolved to appoint the services of an independent investigator to explore practical ways to find a solution that is acceptable to all parties.

While this process takes place, the drivers agreed to continue to work.

“The city deems the grievances on OHS in a serious light and commits to address them,” said spokesperson Lindela Mashigo in a statement.

Mashigo assured commuters that they will not lose any points or credit as their connector cards deduct only when they take a ride.

“The city wishes to apologise to the Tshwane Bus Service commuters for the inconvenience caused over the past days, in the same breath, the municipality welcomes back its 25 000 weekday ridership, half of which are scholars.”

