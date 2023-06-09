Ramaphosa and media saw ‘wrong part’ of Rooiwal, says local farmer
By Marizka Coetzer
At the back of the plant, untreated excrement is pumped directly into the river, creating a layer of white foam on the water.
Local Farmer Theuns Vogel speaks to The Citizen at he empty solar drying beds near the Rooiwal Water Care Works in Hammanskraal, 8 June 2023. These beds used to be full of drying sludge, but as the plant is not processing as much volume they are empty. The volume that used to be dried here is simpy rerouted into the nearby Aapies river causing an environmental catastrophe as well as wide spread ground water contamination. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Read more on these topics