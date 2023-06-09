By Marizka Coetzer
Ramaphosa and media saw ‘wrong part’ of Rooiwal, says local farmer

At the back of the plant, untreated excrement is pumped directly into the river, creating a layer of white foam on the water.

Local Farmer Theuns Vogel speaks to The Citizen at he empty solar drying beds near the Rooiwal Water Care Works in Hammanskraal, 8 June 2023. These beds used to be full of drying sludge, but as the plant is not processing as much volume they are empty. The volume that used to be dried here is simpy rerouted into the nearby Aapies river causing an environmental catastrophe as well as wide spread ground water contamination. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Even as President Cyril Ramaphosa was being shown the crumbling Rooiwal sewage facility near Hammanskraal yesterday, his guides didn’t take him to the back of the dysfunctional facility, where raw, untreated sewage was being pumped into the Apies River, creating a thick foam of gunge on the surface. And when a local farmer tried to speak to the president about the situation, he was turned away by Ramaphosa’s security detail. Ramaphosa saw 'wrong part' Local farmer Theuns Vogel said the president and media saw the wrong part of Rooiwal. “The president must go look at the other side where the...

