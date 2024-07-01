Community Chat: Are you impressed by the new cabinet?

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday evening, with several leaders from outside the ANC getting portfolios.

The DA secured six cabinet positions, including Agriculture (John Steenhuisen), Basic Education (Siviwe Gwarube), Communications and Digital Technologies (Solly Malatsi), Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (Dion George), Home Affairs (Leon Schreiber), and Public Works and Infrastructure (Dean Macpherson).

As noted by Caxton Network News, there were also positions for Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso (Land Reform and Rural Development) from the PAC, IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) and Mzamo Buthelezi (Public Service and Administration), the PA’s Gayton McKenzie (Sport, Arts and Culture), Pieter Groenewald (Correctional Services) from the Freedom Front Plus, and Good Party’s Patricia de Lille (Tourism).

