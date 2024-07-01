Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

1 Jul 2024

02:03 pm

Community Chat: Are you impressed by the new cabinet?

Have your say on today's big issue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his cabinet on Sunday evening, with several leaders from outside the ANC getting portfolios.

The DA secured six cabinet positions, including Agriculture (John Steenhuisen), Basic Education (Siviwe Gwarube), Communications and Digital Technologies (Solly Malatsi), Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (Dion George), Home Affairs (Leon Schreiber), and Public Works and Infrastructure (Dean Macpherson).

As noted by Caxton Network News, there were also positions for Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso (Land Reform and Rural Development) from the PAC, IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa (Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) and Mzamo Buthelezi (Public Service and Administration), the PA’s Gayton McKenzie (Sport, Arts and Culture), Pieter Groenewald (Correctional Services) from the Freedom Front Plus, and Good Party’s Patricia de Lille (Tourism).

READ MORE ON WHO IS IN CABINET HERE

Are you impressed by the new cabinet?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

cabinet Cyril Ramaphosa Democratic Alliance (DA) Editor’s Choice GNU

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Are you impressed by the new cabinet?
Politics Praise for Naledi Pandor as Lamola takes over International relations
News ‘The streets are calling,’ says Malema on ANC’s ‘betrayal’ after cabinet announcement
News Economy, foreign policy, crime: Key issues facing the new cabinet
Politics Ramaphosa signals foreign policy continuity with appointment of Lamola

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES