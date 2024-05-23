Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

1 minute read

23 May 2024

01:26 pm

Community Chat: How would you react to your new car being swept into the sea?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Car stuck on the beach.

The land cruiser sunk at Cape Vidal at the weekend. Picture: Supplied

Imagine spending time at the beach in a new car, only for it to be swept away by the waves.

This was the nightmare experience of a tourist at Cape Vidal, KwaZulu-Natal, recently.

According to the Zululand Observer, the man backed onto the beach to launch his jet ski for a fishing trip on Saturday morning, when the tide carried it away.

It was eventually recovered, but we bet it no longer has that new-car smell.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

How would you react to your new car being swept into the sea?

Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

beaches boat car Editor’s Choice KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) tourists

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: How would you react to your new car being swept into the sea?
Celebs And Viral PICS: Another ‘Bok’ baby on the way − Bongi Mbonambi and wife announce pregnancy
News Irish social media users not convinced by SA ‘asylum seeker’
Load Shedding No load shedding, but City Power warns load reduction could hit these areas to ‘protect from total collapse’
News WATCH: Parliament ‘not aware’ of request to cover Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal costs

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES