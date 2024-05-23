Community Chat: How would you react to your new car being swept into the sea?
The land cruiser sunk at Cape Vidal at the weekend. Picture: Supplied
Imagine spending time at the beach in a new car, only for it to be swept away by the waves.
This was the nightmare experience of a tourist at Cape Vidal, KwaZulu-Natal, recently.
According to the Zululand Observer, the man backed onto the beach to launch his jet ski for a fishing trip on Saturday morning, when the tide carried it away.
It was eventually recovered, but we bet it no longer has that new-car smell.
How would you react to your new car being swept into the sea?
