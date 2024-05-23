ANC head of elections in Gauteng accused of assaulting paramedic at hospital

ANC official Justice Ngalonkulu is accused of becoming irate with paramedics while they were attending to his brother.

A senior ANC official in Gauteng is alleged to have been involved in an altercation with a female paramedic.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after the accused’s brother was transported to hospital.

Justice Ngalonkulu is the head of elections in Johannesburg, a former ward councillor and now Regional Director for the City of Johannesburg’s Region D.

Ngalokulu’s brother was taken to hospital following a car accident. While at the hospital, the ANC member reportedly became irate with paramedics.

Provincial police spokespersons were approached by The Citizen to verify the claims but there was no response at the time of publication.

However, in an unverified bail form seen by The Citizen, Ngalonkulu was granted R1 000 bail after being charged with common assault in the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on 22 May.

Alleged verbal and physical violence at hospital

The alleged victim, Shalati Mushwana, is said to have been on the end of verbal abuse from Ngalonkulu after she asked him to give her space to offload the patient.

A heated exchange ensued, leading to her calling for assistance. As security approached to help the paramedic, Ngalonkulu is alleged to have hit her on the chest and shoulder.

Once separated, the paramedic continued with her job of getting the patient to the casualty ward, but Ngalonkulu followed her into the hospital.

Following the incident, she was reported to have required medical attention for soft tissue injuries on her hand.

News24 reported the witness accounts and quoted Gauteng Department of Health’s spokesperson Dr Motalatale Modiba, response:

“We must reiterate that attacks on paramedics or healthcare workers in general can never be condoned under any circumstances.”

“The department has always, and will always, strongly condemn attacks on our staff members as these have a long-term effect on our employees and the public,” concluded Modiba.