Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

18 Jun 2024

01:43 pm

Community Chat: Are you taking extra precautions to avoid getting Mpox?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Mpox stock

Image for illustrative purposes. Photo: iStock.

There are at least seven recorded cases of Mpox, leaving many people more cautious than they were a month ago.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that has the potential to cause a painful or itchy rash like pimples or blisters.

According to Caxton Network News, the health department said all Mpox patients had chronic illnesses, suggesting a high probability of being immunocompromised.

It urged those who were sickly to get treatment, while vaccines were being brought into the country.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE

Are you taking extra precautions to avoid getting Mpox?
Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

community disease Editor’s Choice Health Mpox (Monkeypox)

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community Chat: Are you taking extra precautions to avoid getting Mpox?
Motoring GAS Motorshow thrills car enthusiasts in Durban [PICS]
Opinion Will government finally listen to the voice of the people?
News Shivambu ‘saved the day’ at first National Assembly sitting, says Zille
Government A unified SA government? Done and dusted this week…the ANC thinks so

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES