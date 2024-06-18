JUST IN: UDM deputy president held ransom for R10k

he was on his way to Cape Town International Airport to catch a flight to Johannesburg when the incident happened.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) Deputy President Nqabayomzi Kwankwa was kidnapped on Tuesday, with his attackers demanding R10 000 ransom.

The party confirmed this to The Citizen, saying he had just cut his hair and was on his way to Cape Town International Airport to catch a flight to Johannesburg when the incident happened.

The party paid the ransom and a “shaken traumatised” Kwankwa was released.

All his belongings, including his car, were stolen.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates