R8m cocaine haul seized in Pietermaritzburg

The Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation members intercepted a truck transporting the illegal cargo from Durban Harbour to the Free State province. Picture: Supplied

In a bust to clamp down on the trafficking of drugs into South Africa, officers have seized shipment of cocaine worth R8 million in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The drug bust was made on Wednesday when the Hawks members from the Pietermaritzburg serious organised crime investigation members acted on a tip-off.

The unit intercepted a truck transporting the illegal cargo from Durban Harbour to the Free State province.

Cocaine found in crop sprayer

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson said they were alerted to a truck that contained a chemical crop sprayer tractor.

Mhlongo said after tracing the truck to the mentioned industrial park, the cargo was found stationary.

“A search was conducted and members found 20 bricks of cocaine hidden inside the chemical sprayer bin. A detailed statement was obtained from the driver and no arrest has been made at this stage,” Mhlongo added.

The authorities are still probing the matter.

KZN Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona commended the team for their work in disrupting the illegal drug trade.

Other cocaine busts

In April, the police seized R15 million worth of cocaine at a port also in KZN.

The shipment, which also had iron in its cargo was headed to Richards Bay, coming from Columbia.

While preliminary investigations were conducted and evidence collected, no arrests were announced at the time.

In their collective efforts to rid the streets of drugs, police in Gauteng confiscated and destroyed up to R550 million worth of cocaine earlier this year.

“In this financial year alone, more than R1 billion worth of drugs have been destroyed,” police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen.

In the 2022/2023 financial year, six tons of drugs were seized and destroyed, with a value of R2 billion. From October to date, police have intercepted four massive drug consignments. Three were in Durban, while one was in Gqeberha,” said Mathe.

